https://sputniknews.com/20221208/kremlin-russia-not-going-to-claim-new-territories-as-special-operation-continues-1105198365.html
Kremlin: Russia Not Planning to Claim New Territories as Special Operation Continues
Kremlin: Russia Not Planning to Claim New Territories as Special Operation Continues
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not planning to claim any new territories, but it is necessary to liberate parts of the new Russian regions occupied by Kiev, the...
2022-12-08T13:40+0000
2022-12-08T13:40+0000
2022-12-08T13:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukrainian
donbass
dpr
lpr
special operation
kremlin
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:167:3152:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5272412d9d0248541d5e272fb8313e7b.jpg
russia
donbass
kremlin
russia, kremlin, new territories, ukraine, peskov
russia, kremlin, new territories, ukraine, peskov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not planning to claim any new territories, but it is necessary to liberate parts of the new Russian regions occupied by Kiev, the goals of the special military operation remain the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"About this [accession of new territories to Russia] this is out of the question. At least, there were no statements in this regard. But there is still a lot of work to be done to liberate the territories. You know that in a number of new regions of the Russian Federation there are occupied territories that have to be liberated," Peskov told a briefing.
The spokesperson added that this concerns parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and that Russia is still committed to the goal of the special operation of liberating the people of Donbass.
"One of the main goals of the special military operation, as stated by the [Russian] president [Vladimir Putin] on February 24, was to protect people who live in the South-East of Ukraine, who live in Donbass. As part of the protection of these people, these territories were formed, which were included as a result of referendums held there. That's what the president was talking about," Peskov added.
On September 23-27, the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, held votes to decide if they wanted to join Russia. The people demonstrated overwheling support for the motion, and the four territories became part of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian Attacks
The official also addressed the recent activity of Ukrainian forces, noting that there are risks of terrorist attacks in Sevastopol and Crimea, but Russia is taking effective countermeasures.
"Certainly there are risks, because on the one hand the Ukrainian side continues its line of organizing terrorist attacks. But, on the other hand, the incoming information just says that effective countermeasures are being taken," Peskov said, answering a question about whether Kiev's attempts to strike the territory of Russia cause concern in the Kremlin.
On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.