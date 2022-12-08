https://sputniknews.com/20221208/kremlin-russia-not-going-to-claim-new-territories-as-special-operation-continues-1105198365.html

Kremlin: Russia Not Planning to Claim New Territories as Special Operation Continues

Kremlin: Russia Not Planning to Claim New Territories as Special Operation Continues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not planning to claim any new territories, but it is necessary to liberate parts of the new Russian regions occupied by Kiev, the... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T13:40+0000

2022-12-08T13:40+0000

2022-12-08T13:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukrainian

donbass

dpr

lpr

special operation

kremlin

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:167:3152:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5272412d9d0248541d5e272fb8313e7b.jpg

The spokesperson added that this concerns parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and that Russia is still committed to the goal of the special operation of liberating the people of Donbass.On September 23-27, the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, held votes to decide if they wanted to join Russia. The people demonstrated overwheling support for the motion, and the four territories became part of the Russian Federation.Ukrainian AttacksThe official also addressed the recent activity of Ukrainian forces, noting that there are risks of terrorist attacks in Sevastopol and Crimea, but Russia is taking effective countermeasures.On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

russia

donbass

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kremlin, new territories, ukraine, peskov