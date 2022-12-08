https://sputniknews.com/20221208/guterres-at-biodiversity-conference-calls-for-true-peace-pact-with-nature-1105175618.html

Guterres at Biodiversity Conference Calls for 'True Peace Pact' With Nature

Guterres at Biodiversity Conference Calls for 'True Peace Pact' With Nature

The world needs to strike a "true peace pact" with nature in order to preserve biodiversity, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

2022-12-08T06:07+0000

2022-12-08T06:07+0000

2022-12-08T06:07+0000

africa

nature

wildlife

antonio guterres

the united nations (un)

cop

elephant

elephant poaching

hippopotamus

poaching

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d89b9d64b39e642df9acc5824c8f94.jpg

"It’s time for the world to adopt an ambitious biodiversity framework — a true peace pact with nature — to deliver a green, healthy future for all," Guterres told reporters at the UN biodiversity conference in Montreal.He called on governments to develop national action plans on biodiversity preservation and private businesses to put nature protection as a priority in their business plans.Guterres is present at the 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference taking place in Montreal from December 7-19. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a press release that Canada will make a new contribution of C$350 million ($256 million) to help developing countries in their biodiversity conservation efforts.The conference opened Wednesday with the goal of adopting a global biodiversity framework. Delegates from 196 countries will discuss the adoption of the so-called "30 by 30" initiative, which involves the designation of 30% of Earth's land and ocean area as protected areas by 2030.As UN data shows, Africa hosts a quarter of Earth’s biodiversity, being one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. However, it is under threat of losing its natural treasures, with an observed 59% drop in the abundance of large mammal populations between 1970 and 2005, as well as a projected 50% decline of lion populations over the next 20 years in West, Central, and East Africa.According to a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, global wildlife populations have on average dropped by around 69% since 1970. The organization has alerted that the main driver behind the current rapid rate of biodiversity loss is human activity since the Industrial Revolution.

https://sputniknews.com/20221207/un-cop15-on-biodiversity-starts-amid-backdrop-of-african-wildlife-losses-1105160713.html

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un secretary-general, antonio guterres, africa's nature, african animals, biodiversity, save africa, un cop15