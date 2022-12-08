https://sputniknews.com/20221208/germany-thwarts-coup-attempt-xi-jinping-in-saudi-arabia-latin-leaders-push-assange-release-1105172603.html

Germany Thwarts Coup Attempt; Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia; Latin Leaders Push Assange Release

Germany Thwarts Coup Attempt; Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia; Latin Leaders Push Assange Release

German authorities have thwarted a coup attempt that was put together by a conglomeration of extremist elements. 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the EU crisis. German authorities have thwarted a coup attempt that was put together by a conglomeration of extremist elements. Also, drone attacks hit another Russian airbase and GOP hawks fight to confront China instead of Russia.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Georgia race has been decided in favor of incumbent Senator Warnock as Democrats hold power in the upper chamber by a 51/49 advantage.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the new world order. Americans are dumbed down to believe absurdities about Russia, and the President of China is in Saudi Arabia at the request of the Saudi de facto king.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss censorship. Elon Musk argues that the Hunter Biden Twitter information dump demonstrates the definition of election interference. Also, Latin American leaders are united in their opposition to the Biden administration's persecution of Julian Assange.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Al Jazeera is suing Israel for the murder of Sireen Abu Akleh. Also, the United Nations calls for the end of Israeli settlements and the President of China is visiting Saudi Arabia.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss international politics. Critics of the US empire argue that a more equitable and democratic world order is underway. Also, the pink tide is surging in Latin America and China is making friends in Africa.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Biden administration is acting to protect Haitians from deportation. Also, we discuss the dynamics of Haitian discrimination in the Dominican Republic.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss The National Defense Authorization Act. US lawmakers agree to approve $45 billion over the 2023 military budget requested by President Biden. Also, a new US poll conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs says 47% of Americans believe the government should push to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

