Georgia Runoff Elections Results Favor Raphael Warnock Wrapping Up Midterm Elections Cycle
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace ActivistTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Dan Kovalik about Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner sentenced to six years in prison for fraudulent administration. Regarding Kirchner’s sentencing, Kovalik expressed concern over the legal mechanisms other nations are using to punish governments not aligning with them.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Ted Rall the runoff Senate election results in Georgia with Raphael Warnock winning and what it means moving forward in the US Senate.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to veteran war correspondent Mark Sleboda about Americans shifting their support to Ukraine urging the country to reach a peace agreement. Meanwhile, censorship against Russian channels continues with the license cancellation of TV Rain in Latvia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.