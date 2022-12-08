International
Fault Lines
Fault Lines

From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Georgia Runoff Elections Results Favor Raphael Warnock Wrapping Up Midterm Elections Cycle
Georgia Runoff Elections Results Favor Raphael Warnock Wrapping Up Midterm Elections Cycle
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Georgia... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
Georgia runoff elections results favor Raphael Warnock wrapping up midterm elections cycle.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Georgia runoff election results.
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace ActivistTed Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Dan Kovalik about Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner sentenced to six years in prison for fraudulent administration. Regarding Kirchner’s sentencing, Kovalik expressed concern over the legal mechanisms other nations are using to punish governments not aligning with them.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Ted Rall the runoff Senate election results in Georgia with Raphael Warnock winning and what it means moving forward in the US Senate.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to veteran war correspondent Mark Sleboda about Americans shifting their support to Ukraine urging the country to reach a peace agreement. Meanwhile, censorship against Russian channels continues with the license cancellation of TV Rain in Latvia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Georgia Runoff Elections Results Favor Raphael Warnock Wrapping Up Midterm Elections Cycle

04:55 GMT 08.12.2022 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 08.12.2022)
Fault Lines
Georgia runoff elections results favor Raphael Warnock wrapping up midterm elections cycle.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Georgia runoff election results.
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace Activist
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Dan Kovalik about Argentina’s Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner sentenced to six years in prison for fraudulent administration. Regarding Kirchner’s sentencing, Kovalik expressed concern over the legal mechanisms other nations are using to punish governments not aligning with them.
In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Ted Rall the runoff Senate election results in Georgia with Raphael Warnock winning and what it means moving forward in the US Senate.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to veteran war correspondent Mark Sleboda about Americans shifting their support to Ukraine urging the country to reach a peace agreement. Meanwhile, censorship against Russian channels continues with the license cancellation of TV Rain in Latvia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
