Ethiopia Praises Pakistan for its 'Engage Africa' Policy

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula praised Islamabad for its "Engage Africa" policy which looks to strengthen trade and economic development.According to the ambassador, Africa is becoming a "major destination for all the big investors around the world" due to its rapid development.The ambassador underlined that since the turn of the century, African countries' governance styles and political stability have improved noticeably.He also predicted that by 2050, Africa will house a quarter of the world's population, shaping the planet's future.In particular, the ambassador drew attention to the importance of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Ethiopia. He claimed that Ethiopia played a leading role in pan-African affairs since the colonial period and remains one of the countries shaping political, socioeconomic and regional integration.Meanwhile, the ambassador noted that Ethiopia is a producer of clean energy, which it both consumes and supplies to neighboring countries such as Djibouti, Kenya, and Sudan. He stated that Ethiopia is willing to strengthen bilateral relationship with Pakistan, and that the "opening of our mission in Islamabad reflects our commitment in this regard."The current Pakistani government launched the "Engage Africa" initiative in 2019 in an effort to strengthen political, diplomatic, and economic ties with the African continent, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and revitalize Pakistan's "long-standing" partnership with Africa.Two years prior to this, Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce launched the "Look Africa" initiative, relocating six commercial sections from Europe to Africa. Currently, they are established in nine African countries: Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal, and Sudan.Experts of Islamabad’s Institute of Policy Studies note that the initiatives began to pay off in 2020, even despite the COVID-19-related challenges, as Pakistan's trade with Africa increased by 7%.Notably, before the implementation of the "Engage Africa" policy, Pakistan had only 14 missions in 54 African countries, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry briefing. Today, Islamabad has opened five additional missions in Africa, it has also relocated six commercial wings, appointed 26 honorary councils, established an Africa Fund of 100 million rupees (around $446,000), expanded bilateral consultations, and made significant progress on visa abolition agreements and defense cooperation with a number of African countries. The ministry underlined the importance of further development of the bilateral political ties and the need for expansion of the high-level engagements and delegation exchanges with African countries.

