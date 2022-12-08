International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/doj-aims-to-hold-trump-in-contempt-for-not-cooperating-in-classified-docs-case---reports-1105257606.html
DOJ Aims to Hold Trump in Contempt For Not Cooperating in Classified Docs Case - Reports
DOJ Aims to Hold Trump in Contempt For Not Cooperating in Classified Docs Case - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T23:30+0000
2022-12-08T23:30+0000
americas
donald trump
mar-a-lago
justice department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100138860_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2acce8e8addb5c7cffb0d767c2fb84.jpg
Trump's attorneys provided the Justice Department the classified documents it was requesting close to Thanksgiving, six months after the subpoena was issued in the summer.Trump's legal team argues that Trump complied with the subpoena now that the order was fulfilled, but the Justice Department disagrees because of the length of time it took to satisfy its request.The report said the contempt proceedings are under seal, so no additional details are available to the public.On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100138860_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c20967c9282edb48e547458b53e9a81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, mar-a-lago, justice department
donald trump, mar-a-lago, justice department

DOJ Aims to Hold Trump in Contempt For Not Cooperating in Classified Docs Case - Reports

23:30 GMT 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFormer President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer to obtain classified records.
Trump's attorneys provided the Justice Department the classified documents it was requesting close to Thanksgiving, six months after the subpoena was issued in the summer.
Trump's legal team argues that Trump complied with the subpoena now that the order was fulfilled, but the Justice Department disagrees because of the length of time it took to satisfy its request.
The report said the contempt proceedings are under seal, so no additional details are available to the public.
On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.
Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала