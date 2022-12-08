https://sputniknews.com/20221208/doj-aims-to-hold-trump-in-contempt-for-not-cooperating-in-classified-docs-case---reports-1105257606.html

DOJ Aims to Hold Trump in Contempt For Not Cooperating in Classified Docs Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

Trump's attorneys provided the Justice Department the classified documents it was requesting close to Thanksgiving, six months after the subpoena was issued in the summer.Trump's legal team argues that Trump complied with the subpoena now that the order was fulfilled, but the Justice Department disagrees because of the length of time it took to satisfy its request.The report said the contempt proceedings are under seal, so no additional details are available to the public.On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.

