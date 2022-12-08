https://sputniknews.com/20221208/all-cops-are-pissers-chicago-officer-busted-for-urinating-in-ice-machine-1105173421.html
All Cops Are Pissers? Chicago Officer Busted for Urinating in Ice Machine
All Cops Are Pissers? Chicago Officer Busted for Urinating in Ice Machine
According to the Henry A. Wallace Police Crime Database, there were at least 15,200 criminal arrest cases from 2005-2017 involving non-federal law enforcement...
Maybe the protest slogan should be changed to All Cops Are Pissers. A Chicago cop has been arrested while vacationing in Florida for allegedly assaulting a bar employee who says he caught the officer urinating in the establishment’s ice machine.Henry Capouch, 30, is a five-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after being arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office. The arrest occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday.According to the arrest affidavit, the victim, identified as Richard Klees, discovered Capouch “pissing” on the ice machine at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar inside the Beachcomber Resort and Hotel. Kless says he told Capouch to stop before Capouch pushed him “a couple of times” with both hands. He then pushed a security guard who also witnessed Capouch pushing Klees.Police arrived to find Capouch and his wife sitting on the nearby beach. They say he continued to yell at the officers and was actively resisting. The affidavit also indicates police believe Capouch was under the influence of alcohol.Capouch was released roughly five and a half hours later on a $650 cash bond. Court documents did not include a trial date and no attorney was listed for Capouch.
