https://sputniknews.com/20221208/about-10-oil-tankers-from-kazakhstan-stuck-in-turkish-straits-1105194468.html

About 10 Oil Tankers From Kazakhstan Stuck in Turkish Straits

About 10 Oil Tankers From Kazakhstan Stuck in Turkish Straits

ASTANA (Sputnik) - Up to 10 tankers carrying oil from Kazakhstan remain stranded in the Turkish straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, the head of the... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T11:54+0000

2022-12-08T11:54+0000

2022-12-08T11:54+0000

energy crisis in europe

russia

kazakhstan

turkey

bosporus strait

oil

oil tankers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/36/1079303632_0:274:1920:1354_1920x0_80_0_0_f420334858afa959e09356b7465bad63.jpg

Mirzagaliev cited the Kazakh Energy Ministry as saying on Wednesday that the delay in the passage of ships through the Turkish straits had already lasted six days at that point. He also recalled the 14-day bottleneck in the same waters last December.On December 1, Turkey started requiring from oil shippers crossing the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I).On Monday, as the European Union's sanctions on Russian oil exports by sea went into effect, media reported that about 19 oil tankers were prevented from passing through the Turkish straits.

russia

kazakhstan

turkey

bosporus strait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil tankers from kazakhstan stuck in turkish straits, bosporus, oil ban, sanctions, embargo, price cap on russian oil