White House Slams Twitter Leaks as “Not Healthy”
White House Slams Twitter Leaks as “Not Healthy”
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Biden... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
White House slams Twitter leaks as “not healthy”
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Biden Administration's reaction over the Twitter leaks regarding the Hunter Biden story.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, News Anchor, Political CommentatorDr. Karin Kneissl - Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy analystJohn Kiriakou - Co-Host Political Misfits Political CommentatorIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with journalist and political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes about today's run off elections in Georgia.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Dr. Karin Kneissl the oil price cap European Union and the G7 imposed on Russia.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to John Kiriakou about Twitter revealing the censorship on the Hunter Biden laptop story and the White House reaction.
White House Slams Twitter Leaks as “Not Healthy”
04:41 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 09:59 GMT 07.12.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Biden Administration's reaction over the Twitter leaks regarding the Hunter Biden story.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, News Anchor, Political Commentator
Dr. Karin Kneissl - Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy analyst
John Kiriakou - Co-Host Political Misfits Political Commentator
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with journalist and political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes about today’s run off elections in Georgia.
In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Dr. Karin Kneissl the oil price cap European Union and the G7 imposed on Russia.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to John Kiriakou about Twitter revealing the censorship on the Hunter Biden laptop story and the White House reaction.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.