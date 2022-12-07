https://sputniknews.com/20221207/us-new-defense-bill-for-2023-approves-full-funding-for-b-21-bombers-production-program-1105125216.html

US' New Defense Bill for 2023 Approves Full Funding for B-21 Bombers Production Program

US' New Defense Bill for 2023 Approves Full Funding for B-21 Bombers Production Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, agreed upon by the US Congress, approves funding for the... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T07:44+0000

2022-12-07T07:44+0000

2022-12-07T07:44+0000

military

us

national defense authorization act

b-21

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089277485_0:23:1022:598_1920x0_80_0_0_a563c793b1dc4f574bc87193a70bae71.png

The requested level of funding for the B-21 program was approved by Congress lawmakers in full and amounted to $1.7 billion.The presentation of the new B-21 bombers was held at the US Air Force Plant in the city of Palmdale in California in the presence of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on December 2.According to Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder, the B-21 Raider will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers, becoming the backbone of the US air force's bomber fleet.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

b-21 bomber, ndaa, funding