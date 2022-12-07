International
US' New Defense Bill for 2023 Approves Full Funding for B-21 Bombers Production Program
US' New Defense Bill for 2023 Approves Full Funding for B-21 Bombers Production Program
The requested level of funding for the B-21 program was approved by Congress lawmakers in full and amounted to $1.7 billion.The presentation of the new B-21 bombers was held at the US Air Force Plant in the city of Palmdale in California in the presence of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on December 2.According to Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder, the B-21 Raider will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers, becoming the backbone of the US air force's bomber fleet.
07:44 GMT 07.12.2022
