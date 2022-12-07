https://sputniknews.com/20221207/us-accuses-iran-of-unsafe-interaction-in-hormuz-gulf---central-command-1105120819.html

US Accuses Iran of 'Unsafe Interaction' in Hormuz Gulf - Central Command

US Accuses Iran of 'Unsafe Interaction' in Hormuz Gulf - Central Command

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A naval vessel operated by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps interacted in an unsafe manner with a US patrol vessel in international... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T01:24+0000

2022-12-07T01:24+0000

2022-12-07T01:20+0000

world

strait of hormuz

us central command (centcom)

irgc

iranian revolutionary guard corps navy (irgcn)

uss the sullivans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102499/37/1024993799_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_45f04a363909ddd81cac2f4cf70689cc.jpg

"An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy patrol boat interacted in an unsafe and unprofessional manner as US Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz, the evening of December 5," CENTCOM said in a Tuesday release.The incident occurred when expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans were conducting a routine transit in international waters and the patrol boat approached them, the release said."The Iranian vessel attempted to blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the US ships - dangerously close, particularly at night," the release added. CENTCOM emphasized that the actions by Iran's vessel violated international standards of professional and safe maritime behavior, increasing the risk of miscalculation and collision, according to the release.

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), irgc, iranian revolutionary guard corps navy (irgcn), uss the sullivans