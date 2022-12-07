https://sputniknews.com/20221207/unicef-calls-for-removing-childrens-personal-info-from-ukraines-mirotvorets-website-1105169198.html

UNICEF Calls for Removing Children’s Personal Info From Ukraine’s Mirotvorets Website

"We are calling for all parties to take steps to protect the best interests of children in line with international child rights law," UNICEF said in a statement. "This includes calling for the removal of names and information of children from the website ‘Peacemaker.'"Listings published by the Mirotvorets website include a photograph of the targeted individual along with a variety of personal information, such as addresses, phone numbers and past employment. Anytime someone on the list is killed, they're later identified as "liquidated."The database has been active for years, going back to its founding in late 2014. Since its inception, the site has had its ties to Ukrainian law enforcement groups, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In fact, in early 2021 the European Parliament called on Kiev to shutter the website, accusing the database of inciting hatred and extremism.Earlier this year, in July, the Russian mission called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address the matter, highlighting how the website listed over 300 children, many of whom were listed for speaking out against the violence in the conflict zones.

