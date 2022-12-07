International
WATCH: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Primakov Readings
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Responsible for Attacks on Russian Airfields, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A high-ranking Ukrainian official has acknowledged Kiev's responsibility for the attacks on airfields in the Russian regions of Kursk... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
This is already the second unofficial confirmation of Ukraine's responsibility for the drone attacks, which took place on Monday and Tuesday. Another anonymous Ukrainian official told The New York Times that the drones were launched from the Ukrainian territory.Reporting the attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used Soviet-made combat drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four Russian servicemen in Ryazan and Saratov on Monday. There were no casualties as a result of the attack in Kursk on Tuesday.
Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Responsible for Attacks on Russian Airfields, Reports Say

09:37 GMT 07.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A high-ranking Ukrainian official has acknowledged Kiev's responsibility for the attacks on airfields in the Russian regions of Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov, in an interview with The Washington Post.

"These were Ukrainian drones — very successful, very effective," the anonymous official told the newspaper, referring to all three attacks.

This is already the second unofficial confirmation of Ukraine's responsibility for the drone attacks, which took place on Monday and Tuesday. Another anonymous Ukrainian official told The New York Times that the drones were launched from the Ukrainian territory.
Reporting the attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used Soviet-made combat drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four Russian servicemen in Ryazan and Saratov on Monday. There were no casualties as a result of the attack in Kursk on Tuesday.
