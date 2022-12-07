https://sputniknews.com/20221207/uk-pledges-788mln-in-economic-support-for-african-countries-1105150165.html

UK Pledges $788Mln in Economic Support for African Countries

This article is dedicated to a recent statement made by the UK foreign office to allocate $788Mln in support for African countries.

Cleverly is on a visit to Kenya and Ethiopia from Wednesday to Thursday. This is his first visit to Sub-Saharan Africa since taking office on September 6.The contribution will help to deliver electricity and improve sanitation for more than 20 million people, as well as create almost 2.5 million jobs, the statement added.The UK and Kenya will also jointly build a green railroad station in Nairobi called Railway City, which was designed by UK architects, the statement noted, adding that London will allocate $97 million for the construction of the station.In addition, the UK's development finance institution British International Investment will sign a new risk-sharing agreement with the African Guarantee Fund to support the development of a green economy and job creation across Africa, the statement read.

