Stoltenberg Says Finland and Sweden Experienced Quickest Accession Process in NATO History
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERONFlags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP)
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERON
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of joining NATO by Finland and Sweden was the fastest accession process to the bloc in its entire modern history, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"So far, this has been the quickest accession process in NATO’s modern history. We have to remember that Finland and Sweden applied for membership in May and then in June all NATO allies, also Turkey, invited Finland and Sweden to become members," Stoltenberg said in an interview during FT Live.
He added that Hungary had promised to ratify the accession protocols early next year.
On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of the 30 states of the alliance that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.