Stoltenberg Says Finland and Sweden Experienced Quickest Accession Process in NATO History

Stoltenberg Says Finland and Sweden Experienced Quickest Accession Process in NATO History

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of joining NATO by Finland and Sweden was the fastest accession process to the bloc in its entire modern history, NATO Secretary... 07.12.2022

He added that Hungary had promised to ratify the accession protocols early next year.On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of the 30 states of the alliance that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.

