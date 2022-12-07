International
WATCH: President Putin Takes Part in Online Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/stoltenberg-says-finland-and-sweden-experienced-quickest-accession-process-in-nato-history-1105163919.html
Stoltenberg Says Finland and Sweden Experienced Quickest Accession Process in NATO History
Stoltenberg Says Finland and Sweden Experienced Quickest Accession Process in NATO History
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of joining NATO by Finland and Sweden was the fastest accession process to the bloc in its entire modern history, NATO Secretary... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T15:26+0000
2022-12-07T15:26+0000
military
jens stoltenberg
nato
sweden
finland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg
He added that Hungary had promised to ratify the accession protocols early next year.On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of the 30 states of the alliance that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab316230d8a6e108dd5d867425aec77a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jens stoltenberg, nato, sweden, finland, sweden and finland accession to nato
jens stoltenberg, nato, sweden, finland, sweden and finland accession to nato

Stoltenberg Says Finland and Sweden Experienced Quickest Accession Process in NATO History

15:26 GMT 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERONFlags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP)
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of joining NATO by Finland and Sweden was the fastest accession process to the bloc in its entire modern history, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"So far, this has been the quickest accession process in NATO’s modern history. We have to remember that Finland and Sweden applied for membership in May and then in June all NATO allies, also Turkey, invited Finland and Sweden to become members," Stoltenberg said in an interview during FT Live.

He added that Hungary had promised to ratify the accession protocols early next year.
On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of the 30 states of the alliance that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала