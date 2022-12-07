International
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Primakov Readings
Russian Foreign Ministry on Draft US Defense Bill: Russia's Exclusion From G20 is Unrealistic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Attempts to exclude Russia from the G20 are destined to fail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to an act that would exclude Russian government officials from the G20 and other international institutions, according to the released document.
08:33 GMT 07.12.2022
