https://sputniknews.com/20221207/russian-foreign-ministry-on-draft-us-defense-bill-russias-exclusion-from-g20-is-unrealistic-1105126971.html
Russian Foreign Ministry on Draft US Defense Bill: Russia's Exclusion From G20 is Unrealistic
Russian Foreign Ministry on Draft US Defense Bill: Russia's Exclusion From G20 is Unrealistic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Attempts to exclude Russia from the G20 are destined to fail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T08:33+0000
2022-12-07T08:33+0000
2022-12-07T08:33+0000
russia
russia
us
alexander grushko
ndaa
national defense authorization act (ndaa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_0:238:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_119b678d9637ada1d3586501aa86c545.jpg
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to an act that would exclude Russian government officials from the G20 and other international institutions, according to the released document.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093839640_487:0:3218:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba81e9437faad047765e6014c9f74202.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, g20, ndaa, isolate, alexander grushko
russia, g20, ndaa, isolate, alexander grushko
Russian Foreign Ministry on Draft US Defense Bill: Russia's Exclusion From G20 is Unrealistic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Attempts to exclude Russia from the G20 are destined to fail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday, commenting on the draft US defense budget.
"We see that the Western policy is now aimed at isolating Russia, which has already failed, as well as attempts to exclude Russia from various multilateral formats have failed," Grushko said, adding that the majority of world nations do not support such attempts bu the US.
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to an act that would exclude Russian government officials
from the G20 and other international institutions, according to the released document.