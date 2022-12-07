https://sputniknews.com/20221207/russian-firm-seeks-joint-nuclear--space-production-with-india-1105132073.html

Russian Firm Seeks Joint Nuclear & Space Production With India

Russian Firm Seeks Joint Nuclear & Space Production With India

India and Russia have exchanged a list of items to enhance increasing bilateral trade, which is hovering around $12-13 billion. Currently, defense... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T10:17+0000

2022-12-07T10:17+0000

2022-12-07T10:17+0000

world

russia

trade

india

economic relationship

crude oil

subrahmanyam jaishankar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105144211_0:63:680:446_1920x0_80_0_0_ec1be582e607b922d6555a07b715f325.jpg

Russia’s top businesses are looking for Indian conglomerates to jointly manufacture industrial goods for highly sophisticated fields, such as nuclear, micro-electronics and space exploration. A high-level Russian delegation led by Novgorod Governor Andrey Nikitin met business groups in Delhi earlier this week to explore opportunities in joint industrial manufacturing and enhancing bilateral trade.The delegation, in particular, mentioned firms such as Splav, NPK SPP and Stashevskoye which are ready to jointly manufacture industrial items with Indian units. Splav manufactures equipment for nuclear power plants and supplies for industrial production in India. NPK produces optical equipment, including for the space agency Roscosmos.The Russian region, located between Moscow and St. Petersburg is home to primarily large industries. It has also shown interest in new sales outlets for products made from Novgorod timber processors, in joint work in the area of pharmaceuticals, and in exploring options for the supply of industrial equipment.Besides consumer durables and pharmaceutical items, Russia has also requested 41 items be prioritized, including landing gear components, fuel systems, communication systems, fire extinguishing systems, life jackets and tires for aircraft and helicopters.Traders said that Indian exporters are evaluating the proposals as they have to be careful with western sanctions slapped on Russia.India has emerged as a strong trade partner for Russia and is expected to remain so in 2023, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report released last month.In September, due to a massive jump in trade in crude oil, fertilizers, and coking coal, Russia ranked as India’s third-largest exporter and fifth-biggest trading partner. What's more, between April and September, Russian exports were estimated at $21.3 billion against $4.1 billion for the same period in the last financial year.

https://sputniknews.com/20221206/russia-continues-to-surpass-saudi-arabia-iraq-as-indias-top-oil-supplier-1105107969.html

russia

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

russian oil price, india buying russian oil, russian crude oil india, russia india trade volume, novgorod governor andrey nikitin