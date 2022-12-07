International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/russia-has-nothing-to-do-with-group-planning-coup-in-germany-kremlin-says-1105151321.html
Russia Has Nothing to Do With Group Planning Coup in Germany, Kremlin Says
Russia Has Nothing to Do With Group Planning Coup in Germany, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preparation of a coup in Germany is the country's internal problem, even Berlin says that it cannot be any "Russian interference,"... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T11:15+0000
2022-12-07T11:15+0000
world
germany
russia
dmitry peskov
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104828/39/1048283900_0:140:5135:3028_1920x0_80_0_0_294a3ec01bcba973009d6f4f68239884.jpg
Earlier in the day, the German federal prosecutor's office said that several people were detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists, who plotted a coup in the country also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states.
germany
russia
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104828/39/1048283900_455:0:4678:3167_1920x0_80_0_0_7ebfd8562cc5bb0c69686b1389c44af5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin, russia, germany, coup attempt
kremlin, russia, germany, coup attempt

Russia Has Nothing to Do With Group Planning Coup in Germany, Kremlin Says

11:15 GMT 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / Michael SohnGerman flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)
German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preparation of a coup in Germany is the country's internal problem, even Berlin says that it cannot be any "Russian interference," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is an internal problem of Germany, and they themselves state that there can be no question of any Russian interference, we found out about it from media reports, we have nothing to say about it," Peskov told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the German federal prosecutor's office said that several people were detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists, who plotted a coup in the country also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала