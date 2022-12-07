https://sputniknews.com/20221207/russia-has-nothing-to-do-with-group-planning-coup-in-germany-kremlin-says-1105151321.html
Russia Has Nothing to Do With Group Planning Coup in Germany, Kremlin Says
Earlier in the day, the German federal prosecutor's office said that several people were detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists, who plotted a coup in the country also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preparation of a coup in Germany is the country's internal problem, even Berlin says that it cannot be any "Russian interference," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It is an internal problem of Germany, and they themselves state that there can be no question of any Russian interference, we found out about it from media reports, we have nothing to say about it," Peskov told a briefing.
Earlier in the day, the German federal prosecutor's office said that several people were detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists, who plotted a coup in the country
also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states.