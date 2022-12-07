https://sputniknews.com/20221207/russia-has-nothing-to-do-with-group-planning-coup-in-germany-kremlin-says-1105151321.html

Russia Has Nothing to Do With Group Planning Coup in Germany, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preparation of a coup in Germany is the country's internal problem, even Berlin says that it cannot be any "Russian interference,"... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the German federal prosecutor's office said that several people were detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists, who plotted a coup in the country also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states.

