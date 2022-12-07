International
Rupert Murdoch to Be Questioned in Dominion's $1.6 Bln Defamation Lawsuit
Rupert Murdoch to Be Questioned in Dominion's $1.6 Bln Defamation Lawsuit
Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against Murdoch's company Fox Corporation, accusing them of defamation. Dominion claims that Fox had spread knowingly... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire chairman of Fox - will appear via video call for a deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit against his company and its cable TV Networks on December 13-14. His son Lachlan Murdoch – Fox CEO – has already been deposed. Representatives of the Murdoch family are the highest executives to be questioned on this case.Dominion demands $1,6 bln from Fox, arguing that the company made false claims that the voting machines that were produced by Dominion and used during the 2020 presidential election were rigged in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This process is closely monitored by First Amendment Experts. The First Amendment of the US Constitution protects the freedom of speech in the US and especially protects the media. Experts point out that Dominion will have to prove that Fox acted with malicious intent and intentionally spread misinformation about voting. After the elections, which Donald Trump lost to Biden, the former President and his followers accused Democrats of voter fraud in several states. Trump blamed Dominion Voting Systems – the producer and provider of voting machines - along with deleting around 2.7 million votes that were cast for him. Trump declared that the victory was stolen.
Rupert Murdoch to Be Questioned in Dominion's $1.6 Bln Defamation Lawsuit

12:53 GMT 07.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JEWEL SAMADRupert Murdoch arrives to watch the 2017 US Open Men's Singles final match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and South Africa's Kevin Anderson.
Rupert Murdoch arrives to watch the 2017 US Open Men's Singles final match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and South Africa's Kevin Anderson.
© AFP 2022 / JEWEL SAMAD
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against Murdoch's company Fox Corporation, accusing them of defamation. Dominion claims that Fox had spread knowingly false statement that Dominion's voting machines were rigged in the 2020 presidential election in the US.
Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire chairman of Fox - will appear via video call for a deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit against his company and its cable TV Networks on December 13-14. His son Lachlan Murdoch – Fox CEO – has already been deposed. Representatives of the Murdoch family are the highest executives to be questioned on this case.
FILE PHOTO: A cut-out of US President Donald Trump is pictured as supporters take part in a protest against the results of the 2020 presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 21 November 2020.
World
Votes Recount in Georgia's Fulton County Delayed Over Crashed Dominion Server, Reports Suggest
30 November 2020, 15:09 GMT
Dominion demands $1,6 bln from Fox, arguing that the company made false claims that the voting machines that were produced by Dominion and used during the 2020 presidential election were rigged in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This process is closely monitored by First Amendment Experts. The First Amendment of the US Constitution protects the freedom of speech in the US and especially protects the media. Experts point out that Dominion will have to prove that Fox acted with malicious intent and intentionally spread misinformation about voting.
After the elections, which Donald Trump lost to Biden, the former President and his followers accused Democrats of voter fraud in several states. Trump blamed Dominion Voting Systems – the producer and provider of voting machines - along with deleting around 2.7 million votes that were cast for him. Trump declared that the victory was stolen.
