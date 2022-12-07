https://sputniknews.com/20221207/rupert-murdoch-to-be-questioned-in-dominions-16-bln-defamation-lawsuit-1105126007.html

Rupert Murdoch to Be Questioned in Dominion's $1.6 Bln Defamation Lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against Murdoch's company Fox Corporation, accusing them of defamation. Dominion claims that Fox had spread knowingly... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire chairman of Fox - will appear via video call for a deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit against his company and its cable TV Networks on December 13-14. His son Lachlan Murdoch – Fox CEO – has already been deposed. Representatives of the Murdoch family are the highest executives to be questioned on this case.Dominion demands $1,6 bln from Fox, arguing that the company made false claims that the voting machines that were produced by Dominion and used during the 2020 presidential election were rigged in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This process is closely monitored by First Amendment Experts. The First Amendment of the US Constitution protects the freedom of speech in the US and especially protects the media. Experts point out that Dominion will have to prove that Fox acted with malicious intent and intentionally spread misinformation about voting. After the elections, which Donald Trump lost to Biden, the former President and his followers accused Democrats of voter fraud in several states. Trump blamed Dominion Voting Systems – the producer and provider of voting machines - along with deleting around 2.7 million votes that were cast for him. Trump declared that the victory was stolen.

