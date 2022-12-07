https://sputniknews.com/20221207/reports-nato-members-steer-clear-of-discussing-ukraines-membership-not-to-enrage-moscow-1105133260.html

Reports: NATO Members Steer Clear of Discussing Ukraine's Membership Not to Enrage Moscow

Reports: NATO Members Steer Clear of Discussing Ukraine's Membership Not to Enrage Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's NATO membership bid has become a taboo topic within the alliance as some member states are avoiding the topic fraught with further... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T09:51+0000

2022-12-07T09:51+0000

2022-12-07T09:51+0000

military

russia

nato

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099752731_0:24:943:554_1920x0_80_0_0_0b33002ec581f0188e187959be8b04b0.jpg

NATO countries are not on the same page over how, when and, in a few cases, even if Ukraine should join, Politico reported. It said some allies are avoiding the topic altogether as, aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's concerns over NATO's eastward expansion, they do not want to provoke the Kremlin.For many NATO members, it is the sensitive issue of legal obligation of collective defense that is holding them back from speaking up on Ukraine's prospects of membership, the report said.NATO member states essentially evade the subject of Ukraine's accession to the alliance and repeat "carefully crafted" lines focusing on the current conflict, the report said.At the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying for fast-track membership in NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded by reiterating the alliance's commitment to "open doors" policy but giving no concrete outlook on Ukraine's prospects, saying just that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Kiev in defending itself. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.Moscow has always described NATO as an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April that the alliance's further expansion toward Russian border is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, nato, ukraine