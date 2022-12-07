https://sputniknews.com/20221207/newly-agreed-us-ndaa-bans-exchange-of-data-on-air-defense-systems-with-moscow-1105122130.html

Newly Agreed US NDAA Bans Exchange of Data on Air Defense Systems With Moscow

Newly Agreed US NDAA Bans Exchange of Data on Air Defense Systems With Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T04:52+0000

2022-12-07T04:52+0000

2022-12-07T05:07+0000

foreign policy

defense

us

russia

americas

new cold war

missile defence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136583_0:269:2687:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_a09d8068200da7b1e5ae93df8750db3a.jpg

"Makes permanent a ban on the exchange of information related to missile defense systems with Russia," the document reads.Also the new Act requires the US Department of Defense to establish and implement plans to reduce reliance on Russian energy.The National Defense Authorization Act also imposes sanctions for participation in significant transaction of gold with Russia.The document also states that US policy will be aimed to exclude Russian officials from G20 and other international institutions.The US Secretary of the Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the Securities and Exchange Commission "shall take all necessary steps to advance the policy set forth in subsection (a)."The President of the United States "may waive the application of this section if the President reports to the Congress that the waiver is in the national interest of the United States and includes an explanation of the reasons therefor."US lawmakers have also authorized the allocation of $800 million in additional security aid to Ukraine, $500 million more than US President Joe Biden requested, according to the document."Authorizes the full fiscal year 2023 budget request for the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI). Extends and modifies the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and authorizes $800 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of $500 million above the President’s budget request," the document reads.The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) through the next fiscal year with some $11.5 billion in support investments and authorizes an additional $1 billion for the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).The document also stipulates "support for the U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan, requires additional measures to improve readiness related to Taiwan, and supports the use of joint military exercises with Taiwan, including the 2024 Rim of the Pacific exercise."

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/us-military-aid-sent-to-ukraine-burdening-american-defense-industry-ex-pentagon-official-1102564726.html

russia

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why american budget is hawkish, russian-american rivalry, defense, missile defense system