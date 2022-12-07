Newly Agreed US NDAA Bans Exchange of Data on Air Defense Systems With Moscow
04:52 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 05:07 GMT 07.12.2022)
© AP PhotoThis photo provided by the Defense Department's Missile Defense Agency, taken Jan. 28, 2016, shows a long-range ground-based interceptor is launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to make a ban on the exchange of data related to air defense system with Moscow permanent, according to the released document.
"Makes permanent a ban on the exchange of information related to missile defense systems with Russia," the document reads.
Also the new Act requires the US Department of Defense to establish and implement plans to reduce reliance on Russian energy.
"It is the sense of Congress that — (1) reliance on Russian energy poses a critical challenge for national security activities in the area of responsibility of the United States European Command; and (2) in order to reduce the vulnerability of United States military facilities to disruptions caused by reliance on Russian energy, the Department of Defense should establish and implement plans to reduce reliance on Russian energy for all main operating bases in the area of responsibility of the United States European Command," the text of the document reads.
The National Defense Authorization Act also imposes sanctions for participation in significant transaction of gold with Russia.
The document added that sanctions would apply to anyone who participated "in a significant transaction— (A) for the sale, supply, or transfer (including transportation) of gold, directly or indirectly, to or from the Russian Federation or the Government of the Russian Federation, including from reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held outside the Russian Federation; or (B) that otherwise involved gold in which the Government of the Russian Federation had any interest."
The document also states that US policy will be aimed to exclude Russian officials from G20 and other international institutions.
"(a) STATEMENT OF POLICY.—It is the policy of the United States to seek to exclude government officials of the Russian Federation, to the maximum extent practicable, from participation in meetings, proceedings, and other activities of the following organizations: (1) Group of 20; (2) Bank for International Settlements; (3) Basel Committee for Banking Standards; (4) Financial Stability Board; (5) International Association of Insurance Supervisors; (6) International Organization of Securities Commissions," the text of the document read.
The US Secretary of the Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the Securities and Exchange Commission "shall take all necessary steps to advance the policy set forth in subsection (a)."
The President of the United States "may waive the application of this section if the President reports to the Congress that the waiver is in the national interest of the United States and includes an explanation of the reasons therefor."
US lawmakers have also authorized the allocation of $800 million in additional security aid to Ukraine, $500 million more than US President Joe Biden requested, according to the document.
"Authorizes the full fiscal year 2023 budget request for the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI). Extends and modifies the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and authorizes $800 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of $500 million above the President’s budget request," the document reads.
"Authorizes the full fiscal year 2023 budget request for the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI). Extends and modifies the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and authorizes $800 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of $500 million above the President’s budget request," the document reads.
The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) through the next fiscal year with some $11.5 billion in support investments and authorizes an additional $1 billion for the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).
"Extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) through fiscal year 2023, identifies approximately $11.5 billion of investments in support of PDI objectives, and authorizes approximately an additional $1 billion to address unfunded requirements identified by the Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)," the text of the document reads.
The document also stipulates "support for the U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan, requires additional measures to improve readiness related to Taiwan, and supports the use of joint military exercises with Taiwan, including the 2024 Rim of the Pacific exercise."