Mongolian Parliament Announces Probe Into Coal Theft, Promises Results in 2 Weeks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The parliamentary investigation of officials connected with coal theft in Mongolia will last for two weeks, then public hearings involving... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh demanded cabinet ministers and law enforcement agencies identify officials involved in the coal theft and communicate with protesters openly.The head of the Mongolian government secretariat, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, previously said that about 15 officials, including representatives of the government, ministries and departments, were under investigation.Several thousand demonstrators have been protesting a coal theft scandal near the Government Palace in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, over the past few days. The unrest was sparked by reports about a massive embezzlement scheme linked to coal exports to China.Mongolia sends about 86% of its exports to China; more than half of this volume is coal.

