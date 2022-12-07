International
WATCH: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Primakov Readings
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Targets Donetsk With Grad Rockets
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Targets Donetsk With Grad Rockets
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in defending... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
A Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad looks throw a device during military exercises of Ukrainian army on shooting range in Kiev region on October 28, 2016.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Targets Donetsk With Grad Rockets

08:45 GMT 07.12.2022
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass.
Moscow began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are being carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
Last month, Ukrainian authorities said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
