Kremlin: US Defense Budget Confrontational, Aimed at Long-Term Destabilization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US defense budget is confrontational and unprecedented in nature, aimed at long-term destabilization on the European continent, Kremlin... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, which allocates billions for deterring Russia and China, including over $6 billion in the Asia-Pacific region and about $4 billion in Europe.

