https://sputniknews.com/20221207/kremlin-us-defense-budget-confrontational-aimed-at-long-term-destabilization-1105151056.html
Kremlin: US Defense Budget Confrontational, Aimed at Long-Term Destabilization
Kremlin: US Defense Budget Confrontational, Aimed at Long-Term Destabilization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US defense budget is confrontational and unprecedented in nature, aimed at long-term destabilization on the European continent, Kremlin... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T10:54+0000
2022-12-07T10:54+0000
2022-12-07T10:54+0000
world
us
ndaa
russia
china
kremlin
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e13ec9030d51876f9271ee96af2420f.jpg
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, which allocates billions for deterring Russia and China, including over $6 billion in the Asia-Pacific region and about $4 billion in Europe.
russia
china
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a62842c84deeef52bc2abf6792c3da8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, ndaa, kremlin lambsts ndaa
russia, us, ndaa, kremlin lambsts ndaa
Kremlin: US Defense Budget Confrontational, Aimed at Long-Term Destabilization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US defense budget is confrontational and unprecedented in nature, aimed at long-term destabilization on the European continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The adopted document is extremely confrontational in relation to our country, it is an unprecedented confrontational nature, which, of course, unfortunately, is fraught with quite serious and hypocritical consequences in its future for further destabilization of the situation on the European continent," Peskov told a briefing.
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, which allocates billions for deterring Russia
and China, including over $6 billion in the Asia-Pacific region
and about $4 billion in Europe.