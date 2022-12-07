https://sputniknews.com/20221207/impact-of-g7-price-cap-on-russian-oil-not-very-clear-indias-fm-1105156433.html

Impact of G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil Not Very Clear: India’s FM

Impact of G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil Not Very Clear: India’s FM

The price cap on Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel, agreed upon by G7 nations, the EU and Australia, came into effect on December 5. New Delhi has indicated... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T13:20+0000

2022-12-07T13:20+0000

2022-12-07T13:20+0000

world

russia

subrahmanyam jaishankar

indian oil corporation limited (iocl)

crude oil

g7

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103898952_0:0:2790:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_70c1e935470d2655978652424addcebb.jpg

India will continue to follow a “sensible policy” that prioritizes the interests of the Indian people, the country's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reaffirmed on Wednesday. Speaking in parliament, the minister underscored that the affordability and availability of crude oil matters most to the Indian government.The government has been ensuring that the Indian public does "not pay the cost of some other country's action or some other region's action," the minister added.The cap is set to come under review every two months to remain at 5 percent below the International Energy Agency (IEA) benchmark. The price cap was implemented to curb Russia's oil revenue, which the West believes is funding Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. Analysts, however, believe the price cap would primarily distort the oil market, threatening the energy security of the global south.Meanwhile, Russia has criticized the price cap as an attempt to manipulate “the basic principles of free markets,” clarifying that it will "only sell oil and oil products to those countries which will work with us according to market conditions."Defending the massive jump in oil imports from Russia, India's top diplomat maintained oil companies are purchasing oil from countries offering the “best deal” to them.In October and November, Russia replaced Iraq as India’s top oil supplier. India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, bought 21 percent of its total imports from Russia last month.

https://sputniknews.com/20221206/russia-continues-to-surpass-saudi-arabia-iraq-as-indias-top-oil-supplier-1105107969.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

russian oil price, crude price, price cap, russian oil purchases by india, indian foreign minister jaishankar slams west