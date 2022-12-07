https://sputniknews.com/20221207/german-police-arrest-extremists-plotting-to-storm-bundestag-1105124992.html
German Police Arrest 'Extremists Plotting to Storm Bundestag
German Police Arrest 'Extremists Plotting to Storm Bundestag
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German police are conducting one of the country's largest operations against alleged extremist group who planned to storm the Bundestag... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T07:38+0000
2022-12-07T07:38+0000
2022-12-07T07:44+0000
world
germany
coup
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088862118_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a08a9a5761370de30a42b78ab8c523d3.jpg
The special forces of the German police operate simultaneously in eleven federal states, with reports suggesting that 25 men and women who were either members of a right-wing terrorist organization or supported it have been detained.More than 130 homes, offices and other premises are being searched or have already been searched as part of the operation.Extremists had planned that some members of the security forces would show solidarity with the group, which would lead to a coup. According to German prosecutors, the group intended to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of foreign states.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088862118_34:0:1811:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_9164de5177860b0f6061f3df3e2a4bbd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, coup, plot, stroming bundestag
germany, coup, plot, stroming bundestag
German Police Arrest 'Extremists Plotting to Storm Bundestag
07:38 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 07.12.2022)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German police are conducting one of the country's largest operations against alleged extremist group who planned to storm the Bundestag, prosecutors stated on Wednesday.
The special forces of the German police operate simultaneously in eleven federal states, with reports suggesting that 25 men and women who were either members of a right-wing terrorist organization or supported it have been detained.
More than 130 homes, offices and other premises are being searched or have already been searched as part of the operation.
Extremists had planned that some members of the security forces would show solidarity with the group, which would lead to a coup. According to German prosecutors, the group intended to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of foreign states.