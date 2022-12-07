https://sputniknews.com/20221207/german-police-arrest-extremists-plotting-to-storm-bundestag-1105124992.html

German Police Arrest 'Extremists Plotting to Storm Bundestag

German Police Arrest 'Extremists Plotting to Storm Bundestag

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German police are conducting one of the country's largest operations against alleged extremist group who planned to storm the Bundestag... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

The special forces of the German police operate simultaneously in eleven federal states, with reports suggesting that 25 men and women who were either members of a right-wing terrorist organization or supported it have been detained.More than 130 homes, offices and other premises are being searched or have already been searched as part of the operation.Extremists had planned that some members of the security forces would show solidarity with the group, which would lead to a coup. According to German prosecutors, the group intended to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of foreign states.

