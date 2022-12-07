https://sputniknews.com/20221207/feds-probe-musk-russian-airfield-explosions-georgia-runoff-1105116119.html

Feds Probe Musk, Russian Airfield Explosions, Georgia Runoff

Georgia’s Senate runoff arrives, more than half of Americans face financial hardship, and another of Elon Musk's businesses is probed. 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss a series of explosions at airfields deep within Russia, the contentious relationship between Hungary and the EU, Latvia’s crackdown on Russian news outlet TV Rain, and the New York Times’ lack of self-awareness.Law and public policy professor Robert Hockett discusses the US and EU trade talks and the European resentment persisting from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, why exactly Europe will shiver through the winter, whether pessimistic economic forecasts are correct or partisan, and if Swifties are going to take down Ticketmaster’s monopoly on live performances.Political analyst and Towson University professor Ray Baker discusses the possibility of another government shutdown as the Republicans retake the House of Representatives, the Senate Republican leadership refusing to consider amendments to marijuana policy, the runoff election today in Georgia for U.S. Senate, the possible disbarring of Rudy Giuliani, John Bolton floating a presidential run, continuing challenges to Kevin McCarthy’s political aspiration, and reports that Biden will announce his reelection after the holidays.Technologist and co-host of the Covert Action Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses how iPhone GPS ambiguities led to a SWAT team arresting and terrorizing an innocent 77-year old woman in Denver, a so-called "anti-misinformation" program being launched by Google in India, efforts from the European Union to crack down on Meta platforms’ advertising practices, and the Department of Agriculture investigating Elon Musk’s Neuralink.The Misfits also discuss Morocco’s World Cup knockout stage victory and updates on the January 6th investigation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

