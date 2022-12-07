https://sputniknews.com/20221207/euus-alliance-fracturing-congress-crushes-rail-workers-ukraine-weapons-in-africa-1105120536.html

EU/US Alliance Fracturing; Congress Crushes Rail Workers; Ukraine Weapons in Africa

The President of Nigeria has stated that weapons from the Ukraine conflict are showing up in the hands of terrorists in the Lake Chad region of Africa... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

EU/US Alliance Fracturing; Congress Crushes Rail Workers; Ukraine Weapons in Africa The President of Nigeria has stated that weapons from the Ukraine conflict are showing up in the hands of terrorists in the Lake Chad region of Africa, presumably purchased on the black market.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The Pentagon has failed another audit, yet Congress passed a massive budget increase for worldwide war. Also, the Biden administration is unveiling its newest nuclear weaponry as ordinary citizens suffer more than ever.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the US/EU alliance. French President Emmanuel Macron's statements after his visit with Joe Biden show that the alliance of Atlanticists is cracking. Also, many Europeans are reluctant to follow the US into an economic war of attrition against China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The President of Nigeria has stated that weapons from the Ukraine conflict are showing up in the hands of terrorists in the Lake Chad region of Africa, presumably purchased on the black market.Piers Robinson, academic and Media Studies researcher and co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange has submitted an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in his battle to stop extradition to the United States. Also, we discuss how the British press has fallen into state stenography.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Netanyahu government coalition is facing worldwide condemnation for appointing far right-wing extremists to high positions in the new government. Also, Iran has said it would not resume nuclear talks under pressure from the US empire.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss US domestic politics. We examine the US constitution in light of a changing world and the inability of its framers to predict significant changes in technology and race relations. Also, we discuss domestic support for extreme political positions in the United States.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician, and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Falling temperatures and increased indoor gatherings give rise to increases in respiratory illness and hospitalizations.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss Neoliberal capitalism. The two ruling parties have come together to crush the organized rail workers as the ruling elite delivers another loss to the working class. Also, we discuss similar government actions against truckers in South Korea.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

