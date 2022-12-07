https://sputniknews.com/20221207/elon-musk-slams-san-francisco-mayor-over-twitter-hq-probe-1105127254.html

Elon Musk Slams San Francisco Mayor Over Twitter HQ Probe

Reports emerged last week that Elon Musk was setting up bedrooms at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters following his call for a hardcore work culture. 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has hit out at San Francisco Mayor London Breed after reports emerged that city authorities have launched an investigation into the social media giant's decision to provide beds for employees at its headquarters.Musk's reference to fentanyl in his tweet came after a recent report published in the San Francisco Chronicle about a baby who died after the synthetic opioid was accidentally ingested at a playground in the city.Earlier, a spokesperson from San Francisco's Department of Building Inspections told reporters that civic authorities would inspect the influential messaging app's headquarters in the city following complaints about potential building violations.In recent weeks, Twitter has transformed many of its conference rooms into makeshift bedrooms, equipped with amenities like armchairs, and bedside tables in addition to attached bathrooms.Since taking control of Twitter, Musk has suspended the employee-friendly work-from-home policy and has also fired more than half of its employees.Additionally, the multi-billionaire urged remaining workers to commit to Twitter 2.0 where staff are expected to work long hours and be available at odd hours, including at night.

