International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/death-toll-from-explosion-at-police-station-in-indonesia-rises-to-8-reports-suggest-1105124248.html
Death Toll From Explosion at Police Station in Indonesia Rises to 8, Reports Suggest
Death Toll From Explosion at Police Station in Indonesia Rises to 8, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack on a police station on the Indonesian island of Java has left eight people killed, Indonesian media reported on... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T07:18+0000
2022-12-07T07:18+0000
world
asia & pacific
indonesia
explosion
blast
java
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105124102_0:164:3059:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_4240b1e585c7d2350b82bf7b8f26c5f4.jpg
Earlier in the day, the media reported that at least three law enforcement officers were injured in the explosion in the city of Bandung in the West Java province.There were two explosions after a man armed with a knife entered the police building, the Kompas broadcaster reported, citing West Java police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo.According to the report, several police officers received injuries and the attacker died.
indonesia
java
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105124102_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbc4b21b83610ddb6aae024b3ab14687.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, indonesia, explosion, blast, java
asia & pacific, indonesia, explosion, blast, java

Death Toll From Explosion at Police Station in Indonesia Rises to 8, Reports Suggest

07:18 GMT 07.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / TIMUR MATAHARIPolice secure the site of a suicide bombing outside a police station at Astanaanyar in Bandung, West Java province, on December 7, 2022.
Police secure the site of a suicide bombing outside a police station at Astanaanyar in Bandung, West Java province, on December 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / TIMUR MATAHARI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack on a police station on the Indonesian island of Java has left eight people killed, Indonesian media reported on Wednesday, citing the local police.
Earlier in the day, the media reported that at least three law enforcement officers were injured in the explosion in the city of Bandung in the West Java province.
There were two explosions after a man armed with a knife entered the police building, the Kompas broadcaster reported, citing West Java police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo.
According to the report, several police officers received injuries and the attacker died.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала