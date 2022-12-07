https://sputniknews.com/20221207/death-toll-from-explosion-at-police-station-in-indonesia-rises-to-8-reports-suggest-1105124248.html
Death Toll From Explosion at Police Station in Indonesia Rises to 8, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack on a police station on the Indonesian island of Java has left eight people killed, Indonesian media reported on... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, the media reported that at least three law enforcement officers were injured in the explosion in the city of Bandung in the West Java province.There were two explosions after a man armed with a knife entered the police building, the Kompas broadcaster reported, citing West Java police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo.According to the report, several police officers received injuries and the attacker died.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack on a police station on the Indonesian island of Java has left eight people killed, Indonesian media reported on Wednesday, citing the local police.
Earlier in the day, the media reported that at least three law enforcement officers were injured in the explosion in the city of Bandung in the West Java province.
There were two explosions after a man armed with a knife entered the police building, the Kompas broadcaster reported, citing West Java police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo.
According to the report, several police officers received injuries and the attacker died.