Chinese-Russian Trade Increases by 32% in January-November 2022
2022-12-07T07:23+0000
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese-Russian trade in the first 11 months of 2022 has increased by 32% and reached a record $172.4 billion, the data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.
China exported to Russia goods worth $67.3 billion in January-November 2022, a 13.4% increase year-on-year, while the Russian exports to China jumped by 47.5%, amounting to $105 billion, the data showed.
In November, the bilateral trade amounted to $18.3 billion, with Russia exporting goods worth $10.5 billion to China, and China exporting goods worth $7.7 billion to Russia, according to the customs.
In 2021, the Chinese-Russian trade increased by 35.8% and reached $146.8 billion.