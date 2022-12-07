https://sputniknews.com/20221207/chinese-russian-trade-increases-by-32-in-january-november-2022-1105124381.html

Chinese-Russian Trade Increases by 32% in January-November 2022

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese-Russian trade in the first 11 months of 2022 has increased by 32% and reached a record $172.4 billion, the data published by...

China exported to Russia goods worth $67.3 billion in January-November 2022, a 13.4% increase year-on-year, while the Russian exports to China jumped by 47.5%, amounting to $105 billion, the data showed.In November, the bilateral trade amounted to $18.3 billion, with Russia exporting goods worth $10.5 billion to China, and China exporting goods worth $7.7 billion to Russia, according to the customs.In 2021, the Chinese-Russian trade increased by 35.8% and reached $146.8 billion.

