https://sputniknews.com/20221207/chinese-president-starts-3-day-visit-to-saudi-arabia-1105122568.html

Chinese President Starts 3-Day Visit to Saudi Arabia

Chinese President Starts 3-Day Visit to Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-9 at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T05:17+0000

2022-12-07T05:17+0000

2022-12-07T05:18+0000

world

xi jinping

china

communist party of china (cpc)

saudi arabia

middle east

crown prince mohammed bin salman

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100858742_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_cf1e65487190720fb6607521484a3665.jpg

Xi and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud are scheduled to hold a Saudi-Chinese summit that will also be attended by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting will focus on developing a strategic partnership between the two countries, given their recent tensions with the United States.The agenda of Xi's trip also includes the Arab Gulf-Chinese summit for cooperation and development, and the Arab-China meeting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

china

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why xi is travelling to saudi arabia, saudi arabia, china, cpr, cpc