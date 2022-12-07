Chinese President Starts 3-Day Visit to Saudi Arabia
05:17 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 07.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneyev / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneyev/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-9 at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Xi and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud are scheduled to hold a Saudi-Chinese summit that will also be attended by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting will focus on developing a strategic partnership between the two countries, given their recent tensions with the United States.
The agenda of Xi's trip also includes the Arab Gulf-Chinese summit for cooperation and development, and the Arab-China meeting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The agenda of Xi's trip also includes the Arab Gulf-Chinese summit for cooperation and development, and the Arab-China meeting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.