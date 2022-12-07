International
Chinese President Starts 3-Day Visit to Saudi Arabia
Chinese President Starts 3-Day Visit to Saudi Arabia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-9 at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin...
Xi and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud are scheduled to hold a Saudi-Chinese summit that will also be attended by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting will focus on developing a strategic partnership between the two countries, given their recent tensions with the United States.The agenda of Xi's trip also includes the Arab Gulf-Chinese summit for cooperation and development, and the Arab-China meeting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
05:17 GMT 07.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-9 at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Xi and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud are scheduled to hold a Saudi-Chinese summit that will also be attended by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting will focus on developing a strategic partnership between the two countries, given their recent tensions with the United States.

The agenda of Xi's trip also includes the Arab Gulf-Chinese summit for cooperation and development, and the Arab-China meeting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
