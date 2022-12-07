International
Bomb in Istanbul Terrorist Attack Made From Social Media Guidelines, Interior Minister Says
Bomb in Istanbul Terrorist Attack Made From Social Media Guidelines, Interior Minister Says
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The explosive device used in the terrorist attack in Istanbul last month was created using technical instructions received on social media...
Ahlam Albashir, a woman detained on suspicion of the terrorist attack, claims she knew nothing about the contents of the package with the explosive device and thought it had a box of chocolates inside, according to the Turkish interior minister.On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured. Albashir confessed to having links with the PKK. Turkish authorities believe that the perpetrator entered the country from Syria.
11:21 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 07.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Maxim DurnevAftermath of deadly explosion in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022
Aftermath of deadly explosion in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Durnev
