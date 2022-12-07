https://sputniknews.com/20221207/bomb-in-istanbul-terrorist-attack-created-using-guidelines-from-social-media-1105151573.html

Bomb in Istanbul Terrorist Attack Made From Social Media Guidelines, Interior Minister Says

Bomb in Istanbul Terrorist Attack Made From Social Media Guidelines, Interior Minister Says

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The explosive device used in the terrorist attack in Istanbul last month was created using technical instructions received on social media... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T11:21+0000

2022-12-07T11:21+0000

2022-12-07T11:23+0000

world

istanbul

turkey

terrorist attack

explosion

suleyman soylu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104081671_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4cf9f70d39fada4b52aeae2c50f444.jpg

Ahlam Albashir, a woman detained on suspicion of the terrorist attack, claims she knew nothing about the contents of the package with the explosive device and thought it had a box of chocolates inside, according to the Turkish interior minister.On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured. Albashir confessed to having links with the PKK. Turkish authorities believe that the perpetrator entered the country from Syria.

istanbul

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

suleyman soylu, pkk, istanbul terrorist attack, turkey blast, explosion, bomb guidelines on social media