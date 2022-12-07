https://sputniknews.com/20221207/bomb-in-istanbul-terrorist-attack-created-using-guidelines-from-social-media-1105151573.html
Bomb in Istanbul Terrorist Attack Made From Social Media Guidelines, Interior Minister Says
Bomb in Istanbul Terrorist Attack Made From Social Media Guidelines, Interior Minister Says
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The explosive device used in the terrorist attack in Istanbul last month was created using technical instructions received on social media...
Ahlam Albashir, a woman detained on suspicion of the terrorist attack, claims she knew nothing about the contents of the package with the explosive device and thought it had a box of chocolates inside, according to the Turkish interior minister.On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured. Albashir confessed to having links with the PKK. Turkish authorities believe that the perpetrator entered the country from Syria.
11:21 GMT 07.12.2022
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The explosive device used in the terrorist attack in Istanbul last month was created using technical instructions received on social media through a mobile phone of a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said.
"I can inform you that the bomb used on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul was made through social media channels, that is, it was created 'live' through a social media channel. We have information that the bomb was produced and laid using a mobile phone of a PKK member under the code name Haji, with links the United States," Soylu said at a cybercrime seminar, media reported.
Ahlam Albashir, a woman detained on suspicion of the terrorist attack, claims she knew nothing about the contents of the package with the explosive device and thought it had a box of chocolates inside, according to the Turkish interior minister.
On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue
in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured. Albashir confessed to having links with the PKK. Turkish authorities believe that the perpetrator entered the country from Syria
.