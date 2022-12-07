https://sputniknews.com/20221207/americans-see-through-the-propaganda-and-the-attack-on-twitter-1105119985.html

Americans See Through the Propaganda and the Attack on Twitter

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk firing former FBI general counsel James Baker, and... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

Americans See Through the Propaganda and the Attack on Twitter On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk firing former FBI general counsel James Baker, and Indonesia outlaws premarital relations.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Reports of 70 Russian Missiles Hitting Ukraine, Power Stations in Ukraine, and The West Supplies Fuel to Ukraine Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Mueller Gang, Russiagate Took Out Julian Assange, and The Weaponization of AttorneysIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure, Russian satellites, and Ukraine low on diesel fuel. Mark described Russia's precision strikes on Ukraine's electrical nodes and Raytheon supplying Ukraine with arterial shells. Mark explained the way Ukraine has been lying and the media's failure to ask questions about this conflict.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about Twitter firing James Baker, lawfare, and actor James Woods vows to sue Twitter. Tyler explained the way the FBI targeted Roger Stone and the multiple goals of Russiagate. Tyler talked about the Twitter files released by Elon Musk and the need to protect the First Amendment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

