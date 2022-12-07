https://sputniknews.com/20221207/aap-seeks-pms-blessing-after-winning-delhi-election-1105152902.html

AAP Seeks 'PM's Blessing' After Winning Delhi Election

AAP Seeks 'PM's Blessing' After Winning Delhi Election

The PM's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) previously ruled the municipal corporation of Delhi for 15 years. 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T13:02+0000

2022-12-07T13:02+0000

2022-12-07T13:02+0000

india

arvind kejriwal

polls

polls

elections

elections

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

aam aadmi party

victory

election victory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105156410_0:0:3092:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_758a492f6c53f01d53983ab4ad1ff626.jpg

Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal has sought federal blessing in his first reaction over his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) impressive victory in the city's municipal elections. He claimed that the blessing was needed to carry out development works in the city.In the 250-member house, AAP secured 134 seats while the BJP - which aimed to win a fourth straight term - was behind with 104. The Congress Party, on the other hand, won just nine in a city it ruled for decades.Despite the BJP falling short of winning a majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party proved pollsters - who had predicted a landslide victory for the AAP - wrong. Some exit polls even gave AAP as many as 175 seats while the BJP's tally was projected to remain far below the 100-mark.Modi's BJP, however, managed to raise its vote share from 36% in the 2017 election to 39%.Despite the BJP's numbers being slightly above pundit's predictions, they could not prevent arch-rivals AAP from registering their first win.The AAP's victory also means that Kejriwal's party will now control both the executive and legislative authority in Delhi, giving the residents the "double engine" government it promised before the vote.In Delhi, the MCD controls several public amenities - from schools and hospitals to road repairing and issuing licenses for new shops.In the last MCD elections in 2017, the BJP won a thumping majority, winning 181 seats in the then 272-member civic body. The AAP bagged 49 seats. This year the total number of seats was reduced to 250 after a delimitation exercise by the Election Commission.

https://sputniknews.com/20221206/bjp-to-win-gujarat-faces-tough-fight-in-himachal-may-lose-in-delhi-exit-polls-1105084332.html

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

arvind kejriwal mcd win, kejriwal mcd win, kejriwal reacts to aap's mcd victory, arvind kejriwal on mcd win, aap wins delhi mcd polls, aap wins delhi mcd elections, aap unseats bjp from delhi, aap vs bjp delhi mcd, aap vs bjp mcd, aap v bjp delhi mcd, aap v bjp mcd, aap wins delhi civic polls, aap defeats bjp delhi civic polls,