US Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme

A New York jury found the Trump Organization, a holding group for former US President Donald Trump's many business ventures, guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T21:06+0000

2022-12-06T21:06+0000

2022-12-06T21:18+0000

The jury found the conglomerate guilty of a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on various job perks, including rent-free apartments and luxury cars. The company could be fined up to $1.6 million, and will bear the stain of the conviction on its reputation in future business dealings.Other suits have alleged he misled lenders about the size of his wealth, or that he violated a clause banning emoluments in the US Constitution by allowing foreign dignitaries to rent rooms at Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.Trump has called the suits, as well as other investigations, such as an FBI probe of White House documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left office, a "witch hunt" aimed at preventing him from returning to power in 2024. Trump announced his presidential campaign for the 2024 elections last month.

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

