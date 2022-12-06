https://sputniknews.com/20221206/us-jury-finds-trump-organization-guilty-in-tax-fraud-scheme-1105117082.html
US Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme
US Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme
A New York jury found the Trump Organization, a holding group for former US President Donald Trump's many business ventures, guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T21:06+0000
2022-12-06T21:06+0000
2022-12-06T21:18+0000
americas
trump organization
new york
tax fraud
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090932991_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_5613b92c03cd9db0baeca9e73a306471.jpg
The jury found the conglomerate guilty of a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on various job perks, including rent-free apartments and luxury cars. The company could be fined up to $1.6 million, and will bear the stain of the conviction on its reputation in future business dealings.Other suits have alleged he misled lenders about the size of his wealth, or that he violated a clause banning emoluments in the US Constitution by allowing foreign dignitaries to rent rooms at Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.Trump has called the suits, as well as other investigations, such as an FBI probe of White House documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left office, a "witch hunt" aimed at preventing him from returning to power in 2024. Trump announced his presidential campaign for the 2024 elections last month.
americas
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090932991_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59163861b5783b47170ca1033c3fc95b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
trump organization, new york, tax fraud, us
trump organization, new york, tax fraud, us
US Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme
21:06 GMT 06.12.2022 (Updated: 21:18 GMT 06.12.2022)
Being updated
A New York jury found the Trump Organization, a holding group for former US President Donald Trump's many business ventures, guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday.
The jury found the conglomerate guilty of a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on various job perks, including rent-free apartments and luxury cars. The company could be fined up to $1.6 million, and will bear the stain of the conviction on its reputation in future business dealings.
The suit, brought by the New York District Attorney's Office, is one of several investigations of Trump and his finances that date to the time of his presidency. Unlike when he was chief executive, Trump no longer enjoys the immunity of the nation's top office, opening him up to a slew of lawsuits.
Other suits have alleged he misled lenders about the size of his wealth, or that he violated a clause banning emoluments in the US Constitution by allowing foreign dignitaries to rent rooms at Trump International Hotel
in Washington, DC.
Trump has called the suits, as well as other investigations, such as an FBI probe of White House documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago estate
when he left office, a "witch hunt" aimed at preventing him from returning to power in 2024. Trump announced his presidential campaign for the 2024 elections last month.