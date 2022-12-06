https://sputniknews.com/20221206/us-congressman-gosar-calls-washingtons-support-for-kiev-immoral-1105097417.html

US Congressman Gosar Calls Washington's Support for Kiev 'Immoral'

US Congressman Gosar Calls Washington's Support for Kiev 'Immoral'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, in response to the shelling of a church by Ukrainian troops in the city of Donetsk, called Washington's... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T10:47+0000

2022-12-06T10:47+0000

2022-12-06T10:47+0000

world

us

ukraine

aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/27/1077302724_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8474b4c565f82e7dab366dacbd3cdf18.jpg

"Our continued support of this war in Ukraine is immoral. The deaths continue and Ukraine (in addition to comprising nazi regiments) has become an authoritarian regime not worthy of any support. I support peace talks, not death and destruction. Not bombing churches," Gosar tweeted.On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Church of Nativity of Christ in Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops.In late October, the US congressman invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in the state of Arizona. Two weeks later, Gosar said he would continue opposing additional US aid to Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us congressman, gosar, washington, support for kiev, immoral