US Congressman Gosar Calls Washington's Support for Kiev 'Immoral'
US Congressman Gosar Calls Washington's Support for Kiev 'Immoral'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, in response to the shelling of a church by Ukrainian troops in the city of Donetsk, called Washington's... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
"Our continued support of this war in Ukraine is immoral. The deaths continue and Ukraine (in addition to comprising nazi regiments) has become an authoritarian regime not worthy of any support. I support peace talks, not death and destruction. Not bombing churches," Gosar tweeted.On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Church of Nativity of Christ in Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops.In late October, the US congressman invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in the state of Arizona. Two weeks later, Gosar said he would continue opposing additional US aid to Ukraine.
US Congressman Gosar Calls Washington's Support for Kiev 'Immoral'

10:47 GMT 06.12.2022
In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional field hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz.
 In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional field hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz. Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 about impeachment hearings. The first letter of each tweet spelled out would read, Epstein didn't kill himself. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
© AP Photo / Matt York
