Russian Ambassador Summoned by Canada Over Holodomor Comments

TORONTO (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told journalists that he was summoned by the Canadian Foreign Ministry over comments on Prime...

"Michael Bonser [Director General for Global Affairs Canada] invited me here to deliver a demarche, to convey Canada’s position, its disagreement with the embassy’s press release regarding the Holodomor, which we distributed five days ago," Stepanov said on Monday.The Russian Embassy in Ottawa criticized the Canadian government after Trudeau issued a statement promoting the narrative that ethnic Ukrainians were the sole and intentional victims of the Holodomor.The embassy noted that the famine impacted Ukrainians, Russians, Belarusians and Kazakhs, among other people of the Soviet Union as well.It is inhumane and unethical to make the Holodomor an exclusively Ukrainian tragedy, Stepanov said. The ambassador urged the Canadian government to find the courage to mention non-Ukrainian victims of the Holodomor next time the topic is brought up.UNESCO in 2007, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2010, rejected the concept of the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians.

