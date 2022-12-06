International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/poonawala-watched-johnny-depp-amber-heard-trial-after-dismembering-girlfriend-1105102476.html
Poonawala Watched Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial After Dismembering Girlfriend
Poonawala Watched Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial After Dismembering Girlfriend
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife drew wide attention after the two filed a case against each other, leveling domestic abuse allegations. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T13:14+0000
2022-12-06T13:14+0000
india
girlfriend
murder
delhi
new delhi
murder
murder
chopper
chopper
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104787879_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cfaf4b6355c01435eb1799a40a81069.jpg
In a bizarre revelation, Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, used to watch hours of footage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial live after killing his live-in partner, Indian media reported, citing Delhi police sources.The Google search history of the 28-year-old accused revealed that he watched the trial almost non-stop to find out about legal loopholes in similar cases and how the behavior of the accused could impact the investigation.What's more, the man reportedly looked up older cases that had made headlines in order to adjust his behavior when the crime was discovered and police came to arrest him.Poonawala reportedly skillfully handled the Mumbai police three times when they called him for questioning regarding Walkar's murder. In fact, he even managed to mislead the Delhi police - it was only on November 14 that they came to arrest him -- months after Walkar went missing.Poonawalla allegedly dismembered Walkar's body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at various locations across Delhi. Media reports suggested that he had kept his girlfriend's body parts in a refrigerator for three weeks before getting rid of them. So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts. However, the girl's skull is yet to be discovered.The suspected murderer is currently being held in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The authorities have already conducted a narco-analysis and polygraph test on him.
https://sputniknews.com/20221117/burnt-face-chopped-up-body-how-indian-police-tracked-dexter-inspired-killer-1104329358.html
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104787879_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2262ed1db9882158bf77aac71268b72a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
delhi murder case, delhi police, aaftab ameen poonawala, shraddha walkar , shraddha walkar murder, johnny depp, amber heard defamation, johnny depp amber heard
delhi murder case, delhi police, aaftab ameen poonawala, shraddha walkar , shraddha walkar murder, johnny depp, amber heard defamation, johnny depp amber heard

Poonawala Watched Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial After Dismembering Girlfriend

13:14 GMT 06.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEEBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters shout slogans holding photos of muder accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala, demanding speedy justice in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar by her paramour Poonawala in Delhi earlier this year, during a protest in Mumbai on November 24, 2022.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters shout slogans holding photos of muder accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala, demanding speedy justice in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar by her paramour Poonawala in Delhi earlier this year, during a protest in Mumbai on November 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife drew wide attention after the two filed a case against each other, leveling domestic abuse allegations.
In a bizarre revelation, Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, used to watch hours of footage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial live after killing his live-in partner, Indian media reported, citing Delhi police sources.
The Google search history of the 28-year-old accused revealed that he watched the trial almost non-stop to find out about legal loopholes in similar cases and how the behavior of the accused could impact the investigation.
What's more, the man reportedly looked up older cases that had made headlines in order to adjust his behavior when the crime was discovered and police came to arrest him.
Poonawala reportedly skillfully handled the Mumbai police three times when they called him for questioning regarding Walkar's murder. In fact, he even managed to mislead the Delhi police - it was only on November 14 that they came to arrest him -- months after Walkar went missing.
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2022
India
Burnt Face, Chopped-Up Body: How Indian Police Tracked 'Dexter'-Inspired Killer
17 November, 13:47 GMT
Poonawalla allegedly dismembered Walkar's body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at various locations across Delhi. Media reports suggested that he had kept his girlfriend's body parts in a refrigerator for three weeks before getting rid of them.
So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts. However, the girl's skull is yet to be discovered.
The suspected murderer is currently being held in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The authorities have already conducted a narco-analysis and polygraph test on him.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала