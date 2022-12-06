https://sputniknews.com/20221206/poonawala-watched-johnny-depp-amber-heard-trial-after-dismembering-girlfriend-1105102476.html

Poonawala Watched Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial After Dismembering Girlfriend

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife drew wide attention after the two filed a case against each other, leveling domestic abuse allegations. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

In a bizarre revelation, Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, used to watch hours of footage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial live after killing his live-in partner, Indian media reported, citing Delhi police sources.The Google search history of the 28-year-old accused revealed that he watched the trial almost non-stop to find out about legal loopholes in similar cases and how the behavior of the accused could impact the investigation.What's more, the man reportedly looked up older cases that had made headlines in order to adjust his behavior when the crime was discovered and police came to arrest him.Poonawala reportedly skillfully handled the Mumbai police three times when they called him for questioning regarding Walkar's murder. In fact, he even managed to mislead the Delhi police - it was only on November 14 that they came to arrest him -- months after Walkar went missing.Poonawalla allegedly dismembered Walkar's body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at various locations across Delhi. Media reports suggested that he had kept his girlfriend's body parts in a refrigerator for three weeks before getting rid of them. So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts. However, the girl's skull is yet to be discovered.The suspected murderer is currently being held in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The authorities have already conducted a narco-analysis and polygraph test on him.

