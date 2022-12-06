https://sputniknews.com/20221206/peace-not-warexcept-ukraine-rep-greene-rips-neocons-dems-ahead-of-audit-ukraine-hearing-1105113946.html

‘Peace Not War…Except Ukraine!’ Rep. Greene Rips Neocons, Dems Ahead of Audit Ukraine Hearing

The 48-year-old MAGA Republican gained national recognition (and scorn from the White House) over her criticism of the tens of billions of dollars in... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called on her fellow Republicans to get behind her Audit of Ukraine Resolution, which will go before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday afternoon, and accused progressive colleagues from the Democratic Party of hypocrisy.“Audit Ukraine! The American people deserve to know where every penny has gone because it’s the American people who worked hard to earn the money in the first place. Audit Ukraine!”, Greene wrote in the first of a stream of tweets spread over the course of a 24 hour period between Monday and Tuesday.“The House Foreign Affairs Committee and the GOP House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing of my Audit of Ukraine Resolution, H.Res. 1482. Will they prevent the American people from finding out where their hard-earned tax dollars are going in Ukraine? If so, bad mistake,” the congresswoman added.Greene, the Trump loyalist MAGA Republican from Georgia who got elected to the House in 2020, and reelected in last month’s midterms, has made a name for herself as an anti-interventionist, calling out Democrats and neoconservative “sellout” Republicans alike in speeches and tweets.“Every Republican in the hotseat with their voters for sending money to Ukraine should support the audit of Ukraine. Our voters want transparency and accountability of their money,” Greene tweeted, addressing her GOP colleagues directly.The congresswoman also took an apparent swipe at the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has spent years paying lip service to anti-interventionism and a series of liberal causes, but have voted strictly with the rest of their party when it came to money for Ukraine.“Climate change, peace not war, save the planet, make love not war, rage against the machine…Except Ukraine!” the politician quipped.Greene also attacked Democratic Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, who told participants at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday that demands for more oversight on money for Ukraine made him “a little crazy.”“Ukraine is spending the money really well. That’s why they’re winning,” Smith assured, adding that calls for oversight sounded to him like a “part of Russian propaganda.”“So it’s Russian propaganda to demand transparency of where the American taxpayer’s hard earned dollars are spent?...Nobody’s buying the Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia propaganda crap anymore,” Greene retorted. “Apparently you’re a Putin lover and Russian propagandist if you want an audit of where all your money is going in Ukraine. I mean how dare you even think you deserve to know. You’re supposed to just work, pay taxes, and re-elect the people mysteriously blowing your money,” she added.Greene and 11 other Republicans cosponsored the Audit of Ukraine Resolution. The Georgia congresswoman and 56 other House Republicans, and 11 GOP senators, also voted against a $40 billion package of Ukraine assistance approved in the spring.House and Senate Democrats and the White House have expressed concerns that their opponents could cut off further aid to Ukraine or make support more difficulty after incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised that the new GOP-led chamber would no longer “write a blank check to Ukraine” after the new Congress convenes in January.However, other senior Republicans, including Senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney, whom Greene has criticized as a “weak Republican brand,” have assured that they would continue to support Ukraine funding.

