Over 300 Underage Migrants Camp Near Louvre to Demand Social Housing

All migrants are from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Maghreb states and other African countries. Most of them appear to be under 16 years. They are all without parents, the correspondent said.The police are on duty. They are not attempting to remove the camp, waiting for decisions of the prefecture.Organizations that help migrants are bringing food and clothes to the camp. Several young men have gathered outside one of the tents in the hope of getting a pair of sneakers, according to the correspondent.Meanwhile, the French authorities stay inactive and refuse to provide housing for minors, a volunteer of the Lunch for Underage Migrants Without Parents (Les Midis du MIE) association told Sputnik.The camp outside the Louvre has been set up on the initiative of some non-governmental organizations seeking to draw public attention to the problem of migrants in Paris, the volunteer added.According to the volunteer, the organizations are now waiting for the evacuation of the camp, since in this case, the French authorities will be obliged to house the migrants somewhere.Last Friday, over 100 tents were also pitched outside the nearby building of the French Council of State, but the French authorities have so far not reacted to the situation.At the moment, the French national reception system has 100,000 places to accommodate asylum seekers, according to a report published by the Refugee Forum Association (Forum Refugies) in June. The French authorities allocate 10,000 places to refugees in temporary accommodation centers.In September, the French government announced that the 2023 budget provided for the creation of additional 5,900 places in shelters for refugees and asylum seekers in emergency accommodation centers.

