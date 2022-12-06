https://sputniknews.com/20221206/new-revelations-show-twitter-took-extraordinary-steps-to-censor-hunter-biden-story--1105077167.html
New Revelations Show Twitter Took “Extraordinary Steps” to Censor Hunter Biden Story
New Revelations Show Twitter Took "Extraordinary Steps" to Censor Hunter Biden Story
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including new revelations about Twitter censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
New revelations show Twitter took “extraordinary steps” to censor Hunter Biden story
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including new revelations about Twitter censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran.Angie Wong - Political CommentatorIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with security analyst Mark Sleboda about the current state of the battle of Bakhmut and the Russian progress there.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Professor Mohammad Marandi the abolishment of the morality police by the Iranian government in response to months of protests in the country and worldwide.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about how Twitter did everything in their power to censor the Hunter Biden Laptop story and how this story is making headlines now.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
New Revelations Show Twitter Took “Extraordinary Steps” to Censor Hunter Biden Story
04:57 GMT 06.12.2022
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including new revelations about Twitter censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Mohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with security analyst Mark Sleboda about the current state of the battle of Bakhmut and the Russian progress there.
In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Professor Mohammad Marandi the abolishment of the morality police by the Iranian government in response to months of protests in the country and worldwide.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about how Twitter did everything in their power to censor the Hunter Biden Laptop story and how this story is making headlines now.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.