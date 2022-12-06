https://sputniknews.com/20221206/morocco-beat-spain-on-penalties-to-advance-to-fifa-world-cup-quarterfinals-1105114326.html

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Moroccan national team beat the Spanish team in the penalty shootout in the Last 16 stage match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T18:14+0000

2022-12-06T18:14+0000

2022-12-06T18:14+0000

2022 fifa world cup

qatar

fifa

fifa world cup 2022

morocco

spain

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105114176_0:0:2557:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_ec8035183606a738b39b7860609fb9aa.jpg

The match took place on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium. The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 0-0. The Moroccans won the penalty shootout 3-0, with their goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou saving two shots.On December 10, the Morocco national team will meet in the quarterfinals against the winner of Portugal-Switzerland match.

qatar

morocco

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

qatar, fifa, fifa world cup 2022, morocco, spain, football