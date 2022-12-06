https://sputniknews.com/20221206/man-beheads-cousin-over-land-dispute-friend-takes-selfie-with-severed-head-1105091594.html

Man in India Beheads Cousin Over Land Dispute, Friend Takes Selfie With Severed Head

Although India has strict law enforcement and a whole legal framework to deal with matters relating to property disputes, murders and crimes caused by land... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

A 20-year-old youth beheaded his cousin over a land dispute in the Khunti district of India's tribal state of Jharkhand. A friend of the accused then took a selfie with the severed head, the police said on Tuesday.Kanu Munda, the 24-year-old victim, was abducted in a car by his cousin, Sagar Munda, on 1 December. The victim's father registered his son as missing on December 2 after Kanu didn't return home.On December 4, police arrested six people, including the prime accused and his wife.Later, the police found a torso in the forest, 15km from the village, Murhu police station officer-in-charge Chudamani Tudu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.Police also seized the murder weapon, mobile phones, and a car.Meanwhile, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data says that India reported an annual average of 3,099 murders because of property disputes from 2017 to 2021 or approximately two a day.

