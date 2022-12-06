https://sputniknews.com/20221206/man-beheads-cousin-over-land-dispute-friend-takes-selfie-with-severed-head-1105091594.html
Man in India Beheads Cousin Over Land Dispute, Friend Takes Selfie With Severed Head
Although India has strict law enforcement and a whole legal framework to deal with matters relating to property disputes, murders and crimes caused by land...
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/indian-man-arrested-after-allegedly-stabbing-live-in-partner-to-death-1105005745.html
Man in India Beheads Cousin Over Land Dispute, Friend Takes Selfie With Severed Head
11:00 GMT 06.12.2022 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 06.12.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Although India has strict law enforcement and a whole legal framework to deal with matters relating to property disputes, murders and crimes caused by land ownership are reported every day.
A 20-year-old youth beheaded his cousin over a land dispute in the Khunti district of India's tribal state of Jharkhand. A friend of the accused then took a selfie with the severed head, the police said on Tuesday.
Kanu Munda, the 24-year-old victim, was abducted in a car by his cousin, Sagar Munda, on 1 December. The victim's father registered his son as missing
on December 2 after Kanu didn't return home.
On December 4, police arrested six people, including the prime accused and his wife.
Later, the police found a torso in the forest, 15km from the village, Murhu police station officer-in-charge Chudamani Tudu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Police also seized the murder weapon, mobile phones, and a car.
A preliminary inquiry confirmed that there had been tension between the two families over a piece of land, which led to the crime, Tudu added.
Meanwhile, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data says that India reported an annual average of 3,099 murders because of property disputes from 2017 to 2021 or approximately two a day.