Mainstream Media Hate Elon Musk for Exposing Censorship

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans discussing investigations into Biden's Saudi oil deal

2022-12-06T04:13+0000

2022-12-06T04:13+0000

2022-12-06T11:14+0000

Mainstream Media Hate Elon Musk for Exposing Censorship On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans discussing investigations into Biden's Saudi oil deal, and the FBI investigating shootings on power stations.

John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Ukrainian Snipers Shoot Innocent Civilians, Sanctions Have Hurt America, and The MediaJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Gateway Pundit has Known about the Government Collusion with Big Tech,The Dr. Fauci Deposition, and Donald Trump Has Dinner with Nick Fuentes In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Mark Dugan about his trips to Ukraine for Humanitarian aid, Russian missiles striking Ukraine, and rumors of Russia's plans for 2023 in Ukraine. John discussed the number of essential materials he has delivered to Ukrainians and John's encounter with landmines in Ukraine. John described the situation in Donbass and Ukrainian snipers targeting young and elderly citizens.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jim Hoft about the media attacks on Elon Musk, Twitter censorship of Gateway Pundit, and Katie Hobbs's election win being certified in Arizona. Jim talked about the Twitter files released by Elon Musk and The Gateway Pundit lawsuit against the Biden administration. Jim commented on the Arizona election and Katie Hobbs' use of censorship against Republicans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

