https://sputniknews.com/20221206/magnitude-62-earthquake-strikes-indonesias-east-java-province-seismologists-1105088320.html

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's East Java Province: Seismologists

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's East Java Province: Seismologists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, the country’s seismological agency BMKG said. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T07:40+0000

2022-12-06T07:40+0000

2022-12-06T07:40+0000

world

indonesia

java

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/96/1075469609_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_d618e0d7f1e53367d9d07c11ab8420fe.jpg

The earthquake occurred at 13:07 local time (06:07 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was located 284 kilometers southwest of the city of Jember in East Java, according to the agency.Several aftershocks were recorded following the powerful earthquake, including some with a 4.3 magnitude.There have been no reports on casualties or damage.Earlier, a massive 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur in West Java. Media reported that the disaster claimed the lives of 271 people. This number has grown as rescuers found the bodies of those missing.Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Every year, seismologists register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0.

indonesia

java

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

magnitude, earthquake, indonesia, east java, seismologists