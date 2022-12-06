International
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's East Java Province: Seismologists
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's East Java Province: Seismologists
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, the country’s seismological agency BMKG said. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
The earthquake occurred at 13:07 local time (06:07 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was located 284 kilometers southwest of the city of Jember in East Java, according to the agency.Several aftershocks were recorded following the powerful earthquake, including some with a 4.3 magnitude.There have been no reports on casualties or damage.Earlier, a massive 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur in West Java. Media reported that the disaster claimed the lives of 271 people. This number has grown as rescuers found the bodies of those missing.Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Every year, seismologists register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0.
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's East Java Province: Seismologists

07:40 GMT 06.12.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston ObservatorySeismogram at Weston Observatory
Seismogram at Weston Observatory - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston Observatory
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, the country's seismological agency BMKG said.
The earthquake occurred at 13:07 local time (06:07 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was located 284 kilometers southwest of the city of Jember in East Java, according to the agency.
Several aftershocks were recorded following the powerful earthquake, including some with a 4.3 magnitude.
There have been no reports on casualties or damage.
Earlier, a massive 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur in West Java. Media reported that the disaster claimed the lives of 271 people. This number has grown as rescuers found the bodies of those missing.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Every year, seismologists register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0.
