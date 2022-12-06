https://sputniknews.com/20221206/indonesia-bans-sex-outside-marriage-even-for-non-citizens-1105094319.html
Indonesia Bans Sex Outside Marriage, Even for Non-Citizens
Indonesia Bans Sex Outside Marriage, Even for Non-Citizens
Currently, premarital sex is allowed in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. However, the colonial-era criminal code is being revised in line with Indonesian values, as per the government.
Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday criminalized cohabitation outside marriage, with the law applying to both citizens and foreigners visiting the country.
In a bid to finally do away with the Dutch-era criminal code, the new law sets a 12-month jail term for adultery or sex outside marriage. At the same time, those found involved in adultery will only be prosecuted if they are reported by a spouse, parents, or their children.
The revised criminal code, passed by the parliament unanimously, also empowers police to book persons insulting the president or government ministers and institutions.
It also expands on existing laws and punishments: for example, blasphemy will now lead to a maximum five-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, capital punishment will remain under the revised criminal code.
While critics complain
that the revised law dilutes anti-graft rules and civil liberties, the government said the bill was passed following extensive public consultations for months.
"We have tried our best to accommodate the important issues and different opinions that were debated. However, it is time for us to make a historic decision on the [revised] Criminal Code and leave the colonial penal code we inherited behind," Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said in the parliament.
Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Hiraeij said that it will take a maximum of three years to transition from the old code to the new one.
Prior to the revised criminal code, Aceh was the only region criminalizing gambling, adultery, and drinking alcohol. Bali's capital city, a famous tourist destination, has a sizable Hindu and Christian population.
The government attempted to pass the new criminal code in 2019, but had to withdraw the bill following massive protests across the nation.