Indonesia Bans Sex Outside Marriage, Even for Non-Citizens

Indonesia Bans Sex Outside Marriage, Even for Non-Citizens

Indonesian lawmakers on Tuesday criminalized cohabitation outside marriage, with the law applying to both citizens and foreigners visiting the country.The revised criminal code, passed by the parliament unanimously, also empowers police to book persons insulting the president or government ministers and institutions.It also expands on existing laws and punishments: for example, blasphemy will now lead to a maximum five-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, capital punishment will remain under the revised criminal code.While critics complain that the revised law dilutes anti-graft rules and civil liberties, the government said the bill was passed following extensive public consultations for months.Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Hiraeij said that it will take a maximum of three years to transition from the old code to the new one. Prior to the revised criminal code, Aceh was the only region criminalizing gambling, adultery, and drinking alcohol. Bali's capital city, a famous tourist destination, has a sizable Hindu and Christian population. The government attempted to pass the new criminal code in 2019, but had to withdraw the bill following massive protests across the nation.

