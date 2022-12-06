https://sputniknews.com/20221206/indias-hyderabad-gets-worlds-first-gold-dispensing-atm-1105092114.html

India's Hyderabad Gets World's First Gold-Dispensing ATM

India's Hyderabad Gets World's First Gold-Dispensing ATM

A normal Automated Teller Machine (ATM) dispenses money, generally bank notes. However, one ATM in India's Hyderabad city will dole out gold instead. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T10:45+0000

2022-12-06T10:45+0000

2022-12-06T10:51+0000

india

atm

gold

gold

gold coin

hyderabad

payments

payments

credit cards

credit cards

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105088640_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c30c5a274f01f8edfb6b556c9cbff2f4.jpg

Hyderabad, the capital of India's Telangana state, has got the world's first real-time gold ATM, where people will be able to withdraw gold coins after making payments through their debit or credit cards.The ATM can dispense gold coins of different weight categories, beginning from 0.5 grams. The limit of gold a person can withdraw from the Goldsikka ATM has been capped at 100 grams.Owned by Goldsikka Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based startup, the ATM was launched in the city on December 4.Speaking about other features of the ATM, Pratap, the vice president of Goldsikka, told reporters that it provides live updates about gold prices.The ATM comes with a built-in camera and sound alarm system to stop thieves from stealing gold from the machine."We have already taken care of the required security measures as other ATMs. The ATM has a built-in camera and sound alarm system, which will trigger if someone tries to tamper with it. We have 3 external CCTV cameras and we are also getting tied up with local police stations," he added.The Goldsikka vice president also revealed that the company was planning to install these ATMs in three to four more locations in Hyderabad. Additionally, the machines will be introduced in the cities of Ameerpet and Kukatpally as well.

https://sputniknews.com/20221031/indias-digital-rupee-debuts-with-focus-on-cross-border-payments-1102873117.html

hyderabad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

hyderabad gold atm, gold atm, gold atm, gold atm india, goldsikka gold atm, world's first gold atm, first gold atm launched, first gold atm hyderabad, telangana gold atm, india hyderabad gold atm,