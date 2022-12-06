https://sputniknews.com/20221206/india-deeply-concerned-over-persistence-of-terror-networks-in-afghanistan-1105095456.html
India 'Deeply Concerned' Over Persistence of Terror Networks in Afghanistan
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has expressed “deep concern” over the "persistence of terrorist networks” in neighboring Afghanistan.
Doval was speaking at the inaugural India-Central Asia Meeting of National Security Advisors/Secretaries of Security Councils on Tuesday, attended by representatives from five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
India's NSA underscored that New Delhi shares the same concerns over the situation in Afghanistan as the five Central Asian countries, which he described as part of India’s “extended neighborhood.”
Doval also called for increased cooperation between New Delhi and Central Asia in “countering” terrorist financing, which he called the “lifeblood of terrorism.”
The joint communique released after the meeting calls for a “coordinated and collective response” to terrorist financing and decries the use of new and emerging technologies for promoting terrorism. It also slammed the use of terrorist proxies for “cross border terrorism” -- echoing what India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted at the recent "No Money for Terror" conference
At the same time, the communique underscores "non-interference" in the internal matters of Afghanistan and respect for the country's sovereignty.
India, Central Asia Back Chabahar’s ‘Immense Potential’
Officials from the six countries also backed boosting regional connectivity to enhance trade and commerce. In this regard, the India-backed Iranian Chabahar Port holds “immense potential” in enhancing connectivity.
The joint statement underlined that Chabahar has played an “important role” in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with sea-bound humanitarian aid to the Central Asian nation routed through the Iranian port.
The participants noted that there has been an uptick in trade between India and Central Asia through the Shaheed Baheshti Terminal at Chabahar.
In this regard, they support the idea of integrating Chabahar into the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) -- a 7,200-kilometre multimodal network of road, rail, and shipping routes to facilitate trade between India and Russia through Iran, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian states.
Doval said that New Delhi was ready to “invest” in Central Asian states to boost connectivity through Chabahar Port.