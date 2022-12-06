https://sputniknews.com/20221206/football-fans-gather-at-education-city-stadium-for-morocco-vs-spain-fifa-world-cup-match-1105105445.html
Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place from November 20 to December 18 in Doha, Qatar. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T12:54+0000
2022-12-06T12:54+0000
2022-12-06T12:54+0000
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
qatar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104538141_0:135:3163:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_77a07cef6cbb72c1d2df4f5ef1df5ca9.jpg
Sputnik goes live as football fans arrive at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan for Morocco's last 16 match at the 2022 World Cup against Spain.The national team of Morocco finished first in Group F, while Spain ended up second in Group E behind Japan.The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday November 20 - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104538141_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79773f14d39f2a2bb3655fc54095a81d.jpg
Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
2022-12-06T12:54+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
football, fans, education city stadium, morocco, spain, fifa world cup match
football, fans, education city stadium, morocco, spain, fifa world cup match
Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place from November 20 to December 18 in Doha, Qatar.
Sputnik goes live as football fans arrive at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan for Morocco's last 16 match at the 2022 World Cup against Spain.
The national team of Morocco finished first in Group F, while Spain ended up second in Group E behind Japan.
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday November 20 - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!