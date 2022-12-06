https://sputniknews.com/20221206/football-fans-gather-at-education-city-stadium-for-morocco-vs-spain-fifa-world-cup-match-1105105445.html

Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match

The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place from November 20 to December 18 in Doha, Qatar. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as football fans arrive at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan for Morocco's last 16 match at the 2022 World Cup against Spain.The national team of Morocco finished first in Group F, while Spain ended up second in Group E behind Japan.The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday November 20 - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

